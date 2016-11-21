Citi, Stanbic to pay firm that sued South Sudan

Corporate News

Active Partners in October filed an application in the Milimani High Court seeking to attach nine bank accounts South Sudan operates in Stanbic Bank and three it has with Citi Bank. PHOTO | FILE

Citi Bank Nairobi and Stanbic Bank have agreed to release Sh177 million from accounts held by the government of South Sudan to Khartoum-based Active Partners Group following the firm’s court application to seize the funds.

The two lenders have entered an out-of-court deal with Active Partners to release the funds which the firm is claiming as part compensation for a botched contract it entered into with the South Sudan government.

Active Partners was last year awarded Sh4.4 billion as compensation for a bungled power project, but has since managed to recover Sh3.4 billion from the South Sudan government.

The firm filed suits in Nairobi and Khartoum seeking permission to attach South Sudan’s assets.

Under the out-of-court deal, Citi Bank will release $1.5 million (Sh150 million) to Active Partners, while Stanbic will pay the firm Sh26 million.

Payment of the amounts to Active Partners will see the attachment decrees issued in respect of the accounts with the two lenders set aside.

The settlement filed in court however does not give details of whether South Sudan has agreed to pay the Sh824 million balance or if Active Partners will have to attach assets the troubled government has in Khartoum.

“The garnishee Citi Bank N.A do and is hereby directed to immediately pay the advocates of Active Partners (Mungu & Company Advocates) the sum of $1.5 million from the attached accounts and any other held by the government of South Sudan in Citi Bank N.A Nairobi Branch,” the deal struck with Citi Bank and filed in court reads.

“Upon payment of the above stated amount, the decree held in Citi Bank N.A Nairobi Branch be lifted unconditionally.”

Justice Grace Nzioka last Thursday adopted the settlement as a court order that will be legally binding to both lenders.

Court filings do not, however, reveal the total amount South Sudan holds in the two accounts.