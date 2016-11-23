Eaagads posts Sh7.7m loss citing changes in asset value

Corporate News

Coffee being sampled at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange before auction: The Ruiru-based agricultural firm remained upbeat despite the results. PHOTO | FILE

Listed coffee grower Eaagads Limited has announced a net loss of Sh7.7 million for the half year period ended September, compared to an after-tax profit of Sh9.5 million it posted in the previous year.

The Ruiru-based agricultural firm attributed the performance to changes in fair value of its biological assets.

“This is principally due to the unrealised Sh30.2 million fair value loss on revaluation of biological assets. The fair value losses were attributed to an amendment to the International Accounting Standards (IAS),” the company said on Wednesday in a statement.

It remained upbeat despite the results, projecting it will weather the turbulence in international coffee prices to return to profitability.