Competition agency okays Chinese firm’s bid for Servair stake

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has approved the proposed acquisition of a minority stake in French catering firm Servair by Chinese-based conglomerate HNA Group.

HNA Group, which has interests in the aviation, real estate, financial services and tourism logistics, is seeking to buy a 49.99 per cent stake in Servair which own a majority stake in Kenya’s NAS Servair.

The CAK, through a gazette notice Friday, gave the go-ahead for the transaction to happen, indicating that HNA Group entry into Kenya’s multibillion shilling catering business will not affect competition negatively.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the CAK has authorised the proposed acquisition of 49.99 per cent of the share capital and voting rights in Servair by HNA Group,” said CAK director-general Wang’ombe Kariuki.

NAS Servair, which is 59 per cent owned by Servair, serves about 11,000 in-flight meals per day with over half of these being on Kenya Airways.

Servair entered the Kenyan market in 2010 by investing in NAS which had had a decades-long monopoly over the local airline catering business.

Investment firm Centum also bought 15 per cent stake in NAS in 2010.