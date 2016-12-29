Competition watchdog gets teeth to break up industry cartels

Corporate News

Industry associations with cartel-like behaviour face tough sanctions after the competition watchdog indicated it will move swiftly to enforce a law that permits it to, among other things, slap heavy fines on such groupings.

The Competition Amendment Act (2016), which President Uhuru Kenyatta signed recently, has roped in trade associations on the list of entities described as “undertakings”, alongside individuals, trusts and companies.

The exclusion of trade bodies from this provision emboldened some cartels from engaging in anti-competitive treaties, rebuffing the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) by arguing that there is no law to supervise or penalise them.

“The new law gives the authority a wide range of powers which will strengthen our processes and improve the competition environment,” the CAK director-general, Wang’ombe Kariuki, said in an interview.

“Trade associations were, for instance, not captured in the law before. By expanding the definition of undertakings to include them, we can now penalise the ones found to be contravening the competition law.”

Trade bodies cultivate anticompetitive environments by prescribing geographic trading blocks for members, maximum market shares and minimum and maximum prices for goods and services offered.