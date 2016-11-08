Court allows NIC Bank to resume paying Imperial Bank depositors

Corporate News

An Imperial Bank branch. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) now says NIC Bank will proceed with its earlier planned due diligence and takeover of some Imperial Bank assets, enabling depositors of the fallen lender to access their remaining funds. PHOTO | FILE

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) now says NIC Bank will proceed with its earlier planned due diligence and takeover of some Imperial Bank assets, enabling depositors of the fallen lender to access their remaining funds.

This follows the lifting of a suspension by the High Court, which had stalled the process.

The court order had blocked the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) from disposing of Imperial Bank’s assets, some of which NIC Bank was slated to acquire in order to make the payments.

“KDIC and CBK will continue the processes that were suspended by the Court, and in particular, NIC’s due diligence and contract review, which is expected to lead to structured access to the remaining deposits,” CBK said in a statement on Tuesday, citing the fresh ruling by the court.

“It was expected that through this process, depositors will be granted structured access to about 40 per cent of the remaining amount of verified deposits above Sh2.5 million, which would bring the cumulative payout ratio for all verified deposits to about 59 per cent.”

Discrimination of shareholder’s rights

The judgment on November 4 comes as a blow to the shareholders of the collapsed lender.

The shareholders had blocked a move to sell the bank’s assets, protesting that they were being discriminated against and their rights violated.

KDIC had appointed NIC Bank giving it a mandate to disburse on behalf of KDIC a maximum of an additional Sh1.5 million each to the remaining Imperial Bank depositors, subject to account and identity verifications.

The agreement provided that NIC would undertake “an assessment of the quality of IBLR’s assets and liabilities, support the recovery of IBLR’s loans, and assume certain assets and liabilities as well as the majority of IBLR staff.”

Emboldened by the ruling, CBK on Tuesday hit out at Imperial Bank shareholders, maintaining that they had failed to provide adequate assurances to implement a proposal that would have enabled the lifting of the receivership, reopening of the bank, and resumption of normal activities for its customers.

“The final proposal by the shareholders on June 15, 2016, was rejected, in which the shareholders withdrew their offer to inject Sh10 billion and replaced it with a proposal to raise Sh5 billion by way of a rights issue.