Credit Bank, CPF ink deal to offer mobile-pension plan

Corporate News

Customers at a Credit Bank banking hall. Credit Bank and CPF Financial Services have inked a partnership to offer the individual pension plan dubbed M-Pension on the lender’s mobile banking platform. PHOTO | FILE

Credit Bank and CPF Financial Services have inked a partnership to offer the individual pension plan dubbed M-Pension on the lender’s mobile banking platform.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The pension plan is run by CPF, targeting lower income earners who can save a minimum of Sh50 per day, while also offering life cover and funeral expense benefits.

“Under the agreement, Credit Bank will incorporate M-Pension in its own product banquets and include it to its SME banking segment.

Credit Bank shall also offer CPF’s M-pension optional savings to its customers,” said CPF and Credit Bank in a statement.

The individual pension schemes have picked up in popularity in Kenya in recent years, targeting mainly the informal sector that previously had little access to formal pension schemes.

Latest data from the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) shows that the assets under this segment have grown from Sh9.1 billion in 2010 to Sh28.8 billion at the end of last year.

The individual schemes grew their membership by 12.6 per cent last year to 162,882 savers, following on from a 13.4 per cent growth rate recorded in 2014.

M-Pension accounts for 8,000 of these individual schemes customers, with the largest base currently under Blue MSME’s Mbao Pension scheme with a membership of 75,415 individuals.