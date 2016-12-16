Crisis in four counties as nurses refuse to resume work

Corporate News

Kenyans seeking treatment in public health facilities in four counties still face a crisis after nurses failed to report back to work following internal issues with their employer.

As the majority of the health workers returned to work on Wednesday after the suspension of their nine-day strike by union officials, nurses from Nakuru, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Taita-Taveta counties have steered clear of public hospitals.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) Secretary-General Seth Panyako told the Business Daily that the employer (county governments) must address the arising issues before further negotiations ensue.

Mr Panyako said that the issues being raised by the health workers are outside the collective bargaining agreement (CBA), ranging from hiring, promotions, and unpaid salaries by county governments.

“Like in Nakuru, a nurse has worked for a whole year without earning a salary, she had gone for an unpaid study leave and when she came back the county refused to reinstate her salary,” said Mr Panyako.

“This is very unfair, how does she feed her family, how does she take her children to school? That’s not even in question, they (county government) have to pay her for all those months before we can even start negotiating.”

Tharaka-Nithi, Nakuru may follow suit

Mr Panyako spoke to the Business Daily through a telephone interview. He said Tharaka-Nithi County could also be going on strike come Monday over the same issues.

“Tharaka-Nithi might also go on strike on Monday. I am from Nakuru and I’m contemplating on going to these other counties and try to solve these issues.”

Knun called for an industrial action on December 5 that took more than a week, paralysing the healthcare sector in the country.

The union agreed to call it off after the 47 counties, through the Council of Governors, signed a recognition agreement acknowledging their CBA.

During the signing ceremony at the CoG headquarters in Westlands, Nairobi, the two parties — the government and Knun — agreed to embark on further negotiations of the CBA starting January 2, 2017 to March 2, 2016.

Of immediate concern was the Sh20,000 and Sh15,000 nursing allowances that were effected from job groups G to L and M and above, respectively.

The nurses are also demanding for harmonised salaries across all job groups and promotions of health workers who have furthered their studies.