DStv under fresh probe over exclusive Premier League deal

Corporate News

MultiChoice, which operates under the DStv brand, maintains a stranglehold on EPL and Kenya Premier League (KPL) matches — aired on its SuperSport channels. PHOTO | FILE

Kenyan authorities have renewed their demand that pay-TV services provider MultiChoice re-sell its exclusive English Premier League (EPL) rights to local rivals as part of the quest to open up the market where it is dominant.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) made the demand after a two-year investigation into the local pay-TV market that found MultiChoice Kenya has a monopoly of football content that skews competition in its favour.

MultiChoice, which operates under the DStv brand, maintains a stranglehold on EPL and Kenya Premier League (KPL) matches — aired on its SuperSport channels — tilting the field against other firms such as Wananchi Group, which broadcasts through the Zuku brand.

“We have sent MultiChoice our preliminary findings, detailing the areas we found uncompetitive. We are now in the final stages of the matter,” said a source at the CAK.

Naspers, MultiChoice’s South Africa-based parent company, has rebuffed any claims of wrongdoing, arguing that exclusivity is at the core of its pay TV business and that anybody can buy the rights from the UK’s Premier League.

The response sets the stage for a major tussle that could cost MultiChoice between Sh250 million and Sh400 million in fines (based on revenue it earned from airing the EPL in Kenya in the 2014/2015 financial year) besides being compelled to resell the rights.

MultiChoice is said to have contested the findings and decided not to settle with the competition agency — a move that would have seen them, among other things, re-sell the rights to rivals at a commercial rate.

The South African company has more recently written to the CAK expressing its willingness to go for a full hearing.

DStv, which entered Kenya in 1995, has in the recent past faced mounting pressure from regulators and rivals to free up its channels and level the playing ground.

MultiChoice has used the popular English Premier League matches to maintain its grip on the local pay TV market, leaving its rivals struggling.

SuperSport spent Sh25.2 billion to secure the rights for sub-Saharan Africa between 2013 and 2016, a fee that is set to grow to Sh36.4 billion for the three-year period beginning August 2016.

Wananchi Group wrote to the CAK in 2014 demanding that MultiChoice be fined for abusing its dominance, adding that the regulator should punish uncompetitive practices.

Entrants into the Kenyan pay TV segment have for years claimed that MultiChoice is monopolising content, hampering growth of the industry and denying subscribers a variety of content at competitive rates.

Smart TV in 2012 closed shop due to low uptake of its service and inadequate funding, making it the second pay-TV operator in Kenya to exit after GTV fell into financial distress in 2009.