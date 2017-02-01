Corporate News
Deacons opens second F&F outlet at Sarit Centre shopping mall
Posted Tuesday, January 31 2017 at 19:16
In Summary
Fashion retailer Deacons is set to open its second F&F outlet at Nairobi’s Sarit Centre shopping mall on Wednesday.
F&F, the fashion subsidiary of UK’s largest grocery and general merchandise store Tesco, opens the new store a month after it debuted at The Hub, Karen.
Deacons, the local franchise holder of the UK brand, has been scouting for new viable locations in major towns across the country. F&F mainly targets middle class shoppers.
The franchise agreement between the two firms set a target of the opening five stores over five years, with the possibility that some of outlets would be based in Rwanda or Uganda.
The two stores were initially to start operating by late September but constraints in receiving shipments from China saw the business miss this target.
F&F, a 15-year-old brand that has a presence in six European markets as well as 17 other markets including the US and Asia, stocks a wide range of clothes and accessories for women, men and children.