Deacons inks franchise deal with UK-based fashion retailer
Posted Wednesday, October 19 2016 at 14:30
In Summary
Fashion retailer Deacons has entered into a franchise partnership with F&F, the fashion subsidiary of Britain's largest grocery and general merchandise store Tesco.
Deacons disclosed the deal Wednesday, saying they will begin stocking F&F merchandise in December at two stores located at the Sarit Centre in Westlands and The Hub in Karen.
F&F, a 15-year-old brand that has a presence in six European markets as well as 17 other markets including the United States and Asia, stocks a wide range of clothes and accessories for women, men and children.
“We’re delighted to have selected Deacons to be our franchise partner in Kenya,” Marcus Chipchase, F&F’s global partnerships international director said in a statement.
“Deacons has a strong track record and we’re looking forward to working together to bring F&F’s affordable fashion to the region,” he added.
Maiden deal
Tesco, the world’s third largest retailer by revenue, houses F&F stores within its supermarkets and adopts the franchise model to expand outside the UK’s borders.
This is F&F’s maiden franchise deal in Africa.
Muchiri Wahome, Deacons’ chief executive, says the partnership will help the NSE-listed firm capitalise on increasing retail opportunities in the country and region resulting from the growing middle class population.
“These are exciting times for our customers whose ever-changing trends and demands have necessitated the need for new and differentiated offerings,” he said.
“This partnership will allow us to offer key fashion categories and enable us to roll out stores across the region in line with our five-year strategy to be a 60 store multi-brand operation by 2020.”