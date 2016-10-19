Deacons inks franchise deal with UK-based fashion retailer

Corporate News

A customer shops at a Deacons outlet. This is F&F’s first franchise deal in Africa. PHOTO | FILE

Fashion retailer Deacons has entered into a franchise partnership with F&F, the fashion subsidiary of Britain's largest grocery and general merchandise store Tesco.

Deacons disclosed the deal Wednesday, saying they will begin stocking F&F merchandise in December at two stores located at the Sarit Centre in Westlands and The Hub in Karen.

F&F, a 15-year-old brand that has a presence in six European markets as well as 17 other markets including the United States and Asia, stocks a wide range of clothes and accessories for women, men and children.

“We’re delighted to have selected Deacons to be our franchise partner in Kenya,” Marcus Chipchase, F&F’s global partnerships international director said in a statement.

“Deacons has a strong track record and we’re looking forward to working together to bring F&F’s affordable fashion to the region,” he added.

Maiden deal

Tesco, the world’s third largest retailer by revenue, houses F&F stores within its supermarkets and adopts the franchise model to expand outside the UK’s borders.

This is F&F’s maiden franchise deal in Africa.

Muchiri Wahome, Deacons’ chief executive, says the partnership will help the NSE-listed firm capitalise on increasing retail opportunities in the country and region resulting from the growing middle class population.

“These are exciting times for our customers whose ever-changing trends and demands have necessitated the need for new and differentiated offerings,” he said.