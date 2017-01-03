Deacons issues profit warning on low festive season sales

Corporate News

A customer shops at a Deacons outlet. The firm's 2016 profits will fall by at least a quarter, meaning that it will not exceed Sh85.4 million. PHOTO | FILE

Listed fashion retailer Deacons East Africa has issued a profit warning for the financial year to December on depressed Christmas sales as well as delays in opening its stores at The Hub in Karen and Two Rivers.

Deacons, which operates in Kenya, Rwanda, Mauritius and Uganda, has announced that last year’s profits will fall by at least a quarter meaning that it will not exceed Sh85.4 million.

In the 2015 full-year, the firm posted an after-tax profit of Sh113.8 million on higher revenues and a gain from the completed sale of its stake in Woolworths’ business in Kenya.

“This (profit warning) is based on the unaudited financial statements of the company for the period ended September 30 2016 and a comparatively lower Christmas trading season in 2016,” the retailer said in a statement Tuesday.

“The drop in profits was primarily occasioned by the delayed openings of the Adidas, Bossini and F&F stores at The Hub, Karen and the postponement of the launch of the Two Rivers mall to February 2017.”

Deacons registered an 85.3 per cent growth in net profit for the year to December 2015 buoyed by sales which increased by 23.6 per cent to close the period at Sh2.4 billion.