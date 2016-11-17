Digitisation boosts Co-op net profit by 22pc to Sh10.5bn

Corporate News

Co-operative Bank of Kenya Managing Director Gideon Muriuki during the release of the bank's quarter three results at the Sarova Stanley on November 17, 2016. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

Co-operative Bank Group has recorded a 22.3 per cent jump in net profit for the nine months to September 2016.

The bank’s profit after tax of Sh10.5 billion compared to Sh8.6 billion in the previous year was attributed to digitisation of banking processes that lowered operational costs under the transformation project the bank has been implementing since September 2014.

The plan, which focuses on improvement in operating efficiencies, sales force effectiveness and innovative customer delivery platforms has seen the bank’s cost-to-income ratio drop from 62 per cent to 47 per cent since it was started.

Group Managing Director Gideon Muriuki said the programme is expected to yield more results by the end of the year, with the bank's gross profits expected to rise in a similar fashion.

“We expect our gross profits to go up 22 per cent by the end of the year as we continue to implement the ‘Soaring Eagle Plan.’ With most of the processes now digitised, our staff have more time to serve the 6.1 million customers we have and convert more leads to sales conveniently,” Mr Muriuki said during the results release on Thursday.

The bank said more than 87 per cent of her customer transactions had been migrated to alternative channels leading to impressive channel optimisation.

Total assets grew by 6.4 per cent to close the quarter at Sh354 billion attributed to growing customer base as the loan book grew 7 per cent to Sh227.1 billion.

Regional expansion

Mr Muriuki allayed fears of retrenchments after other banks took to staff rationalisation due to the controlled interest rates regime that came into play in August 2016.

Cooperative bank is now planning other regional expansion moves through joint venture models like the one in South Sudan to Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia in the next five years.

While many Kenyan lenders with branches in South Sudan recorded losses as the young nation slid into turmoil and disrupted businesses late last year and early this year, the bank, largely owned by co-operative movement, recorded profit in the war torn country.

Through the Co-operative Bank of South Sudan, unique Joint Venture (JV) partnership with Government of South Sudan (Co-op Bank 51 per cent and GOSS 49 per cent ), the bank made a profit of Sh45.12 million in the nine months to September 30, 2016.

The bank’s tightened controls on the asset book management saw non-performing loans ratio stand at four per cent, lowering provisions for bad loans.

Barclays Bank of Kenya, whose loan loss provisions tripled in the same period, announced a 6 per cent reduction in net earnings to Sh6.06 billion from the Sh6.4 billion recorded last year.