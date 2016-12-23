Domestic insurers up to marine underwriting task, says ICEA LION official

Corporate News

ICEA LION chief executive Steven Oluoch. PHOTO | FILE

Insurer ICEA LION has dismissed claims of capacity constraints among local underwriters in effectively underwriting the multi-billion marine insurance.

ICEA LION chief executive Steven Oluoch said local insurers, including some with successful stints in the niche, have the technical and financial muscle to effectively compete with their global peers.

“This is a most unfortunate misconception. We have substantial technical and financial capacity. Locally, we have the technical capacity to produce a marine policy as good as any in the international market,” Mr Oluoch said.

He was speaking yesterday when ICEA LION launched a portal as the January 1, 2017 deadline for importers to procure insurance locally looms.

“We believe our new portal will offer our clients an enhanced user experience as well as provide the functionality required to be more efficient and effective in our marine endeavours,” Mr Oluoch said.

Importers, through their lobby Kenya Shippers Council chief executive Gilbert Langat, have said their main concern is the capacity of Kenyan underwriters to handle large shipments like bulk cargo that may, for example, have a value of over Sh4 billion.

“With regard to financial muscle, at ICEA LION we have standby capacity of up to Sh1.6 billion per single shipment. On need basis, this can be increased to suit any requirement,” said Mr Oluoch.

Section 20 of the Insurance Act prohibits procurement of marine insurance cover from foreign firms “except in exceptional circumstances.”

ICEA assistant general manager for business development, Peter Mukuria, termed the new law a win-win for traders, the government and insurers adding that it would be a huge boost to the economy.

A veteran marine insurer, Mr Mukuria said the new law will curb the entry of counterfeit and sub-standard products, drugs, weapons and all other contraband through Kenya’s ports.

“This is a broad-based public policy that’s very good for the country and brings numerous advantages to the economy,” he said.

“There has been a lot of under-declaration with regard to imports, thus denying the government and the country at large the necessary tax income. The people who used to import Range Rovers and pay for Vitz in taxes will be hard-pressed to do so now.”

Among firms which have launched such portals include Britam, Jubilee, CIC, Sanlam, UAP and Kenya Orient.

In developing the new law Treasury has said the previous situation had denied insurance companies registered in Kenya huge business that could substantially benefit the industry and the economy.