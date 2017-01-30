EABL shareholders to get Sh1.5bn payout despite half-year profit dip

Corporate News

EABL managing director Andrew Cowen with his Kenya Breweries Ltd counterpart Jane Karuku. PHOTO | FILE

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) is set to cut shareholders a total interim dividend cheque of Sh1.5 billion despite reporting a 27.7 per cent drop in net profit for the half year ended December.

The Sh2 per share payout, same as last year, will be made on or about April 21.

The beer maker’s net profit stood at Sh5.5 billion in the review period compared to Sh7.7 billion the year before when earnings from normal operations were boosted by a Sh2.2 billion gain from sale of Central Glass Industries.

Besides the absence of the one-off gain, its profit in the review period was also weighed down by a 6.2 per cent drop in sales to Sh35.1 billion.

The EABL said increased taxation of its products including beer has dampened demand through successive price increments.

“There has been four major excise duty increases affecting bottled beer volumes in the last five years, with the most aggressive one taking effect in December 2015 — a 43 per cent rise in duty,” EABL chief executive Andrew Cowan said in a statement.

Excise tax on beer, for instance, increased to Sh100 per litre in December 2015 from the previous Sh70 per litre. Mr Cowan said this was the highest excise duty increase in Africa.

The EABL says its sales in Kenya — which account for 74 per cent of total turnover — were flat in the review period as a consequence of the higher taxes. The company’s key brands in Kenya are Tusker, Guinness and Senator.

Higher taxes raised additional revenue for the government but the brewer says the taxman would have collected more if beer prices were affordable.

Total indirect taxes rose 10 per cent in the review period to Sh28.8 billion.

“Growth in government revenue (were) behind expectations due to affordability issues,” EABL said in a statement.

Mr Cowan said liquor manufacturers would lobby the government to devise a predictable tax environment that would help drive future investment in the sector.

“Because Kenya contributes over 70 per cent of EABL’s profits, the prevailing tax regime in the region’s biggest economy has significantly affected the group’s earnings,” he said.