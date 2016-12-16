EACC to carry out lifestyle audits on county officials

Corporate News

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission vice chairperson Sophia Lepuchirit. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will conduct lifestyle audits on county public officials, starting with Nyeri next week.

The commission will target executives and members of county assemblies (MCAs) who have become overnight millionaires.

The EACC told the Senate Standing Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights that corruption was rife in the 47 counties. Sophia Lepuchirit, the vice chairperson, said the commission receives hundreds of complaints on a daily basis from citizens who report massive abuse of public office by county executives and MCAs.

“People who came to power four years ago with barely nothing to their name have now turned into multi-millionaires driving big cars, flying in helicopters and building maisonettes, some worth over Sh120 million,” Ms Lepuchirit told the committee chaired by Busia Senator Amos Wako.

She said that some county officials, including governors, were building mini-State houses and had become mini-presidents.

“We need a lifestyle audit and we intend to start the same in Nyeri next week. We have information that in some counties wives of county executives and governors are the sole suppliers (of goods and services) while other executive officers have bought road construction equipment and are winning contracts and paying themselves,” she said.

Halakhe Waqo, the EACC chief executive, said the commission was investigating officials in all the 47 counties. He said that officials from 20 counties were already in court for corruption and cited procurement malpractices as the leading vice.

“About 70 per cent of all corruption cases reported in counties relate to procurement malpractices in both county and national governments. Devolution is under attack from corruption. In almost all the counties, ethnic recruitment and conflict of interest are major problems. We have arraigned several county public service board members in court,” Mr Waqo said.

He said that the commission was investigating a further 26 counties and that 10 of them had been sued. Mr Waqo said eight counties have not developed leadership and integrity codes for public officials.

EACC will move to court seeking orders to compel Meru, Murang’a, Samburu, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Isiolo and Busia county executives to develop the codes before the end of the year, he added.

Mr Waqo said that county assemblies of Isiolo and Kisumu will also be compelled to put in place leadership and integrity codes.

Mr Wako directed the commission to move to court over the issues.

“We don’t want to go to the next elections with incomplete investigations. Corruption has been devolved to counties and we want you to enforce Section 55 of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act which compels a person to proof the source of unexplained wealth,” Mr Wako said.

The commission said it had concluded 22 cases in court resulting in 18 convictions and won an appeal this year.