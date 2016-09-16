EU gives Migori Sh72 million shot in the arm in its child malnutrition fight

Corporate News

Migori County has received Sh72 million from the European Union (EU) to use in the fight against malnutrition, which is a major cause of child and maternal deaths in the county.

The EU, Western Kenya region director, Titus Katembu said that the growth stunting level of children which is caused by malnutrition in Migori county stands at 26.4 per cent, a level higher than the national rate which is stands at 26 per cent.

Nutritional values

Mr Katembu said that tackling malnutrition does not just involve giving food, but giving food with the required nutritional values accompanied by balanced meals.

“The rate of malnutrition in the county is unacceptable and it must be dealt with as quickly as possible. People need to know what they are consuming in order to get the right micronutrients from different foods,” said Mr Katembu in a statement.

Mr Katembu was speaking during the launch of a malnutrition campaign in Migori.

He said that most devolved units have poorly funded nutrition related programmes and it was high time they (county governments) increased the funding to help curb more malnutrition related complications.

Right food

The county director of health Joel Gondi said that 45 per cent of children’s death in the region is as a result of malnutrition hence no government should ignore matters of nutrition.

Dr Gondi sad that they will support newly launched nutrition program so as to benefit the people for a triple effect to the economy.

The country is facing a significant challenge in malnutrition today.