Emirates Group steps up poaching of KQ engineers

Corporate News

Kenya Airways chief executive Mbuvi Ngunze. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The Dubai State-owned Emirates Group, which owns the Emirates Airlines, has stepped up recruitment of Kenyan aeronautical technicians and ground handling staff piling pressure on troubled national carrier Kenya Airways that is grappling with mass staff exodus and labour disputes.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Emirates Group’s aviation and travel services unit, Dnata, which operates in 83 countries and is one of the world’s largest air services providers offering ground handling, cargo, travel, and flight catering services, on Friday called on Kenyan-based electrical, electronics, mechanical and automobile engineers to apply for jobs.

“We are one of the largest air services providers with over 38,000 employees across six continents.

“The airlines we serve demand the best in efficiency, safety and service excellence…we are seeking qualified ground handling professionals to join our team in Dubai,” said the Dubai based Dnata in a notice.

Dnata is owned by the Emirates Group, the State-controlled international aviation holding company which also owns the Emirates Airlines.

The aviation services company provides ground handling services at 17 airports and the Emirates Airlines, the largest airline in the Middle East.

The hunt for talent is expected to pile pressure on Kenya Airways, known KQ as by its international code. The national carrier’s employees have raised their clamour for better perks and improved working conditions amid shrinking profits for the airline.

KQ pilots last week issued a seven-day strike notice which expires Monday, demanding the removal of chief executive Mbuvi Ngunze and chairman Dennis Awori.

Some cabin crew and ground staff have also been on a go slow.

The carrier’s workforce has increasingly come under attack from Middle Eastern airlines in the recent past.

KQ’s management first revealed its fears and frustration arising from the mass staff exodus last month when it acknowledged to have lost more than 60 pilots.

The staff poaching, KQ said then, is not confined to its best engineers and has sometimes spilled over to non-technical employees too.

Kenya Airways had 523 pilots in March 2015 but that number dropped to 489 pilots in 2016, representing loss of about 30 pilots. Others have left in the current financial year.