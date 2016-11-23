Employers tipped on team work to retain talent

Corporate News

Kenyan companies have been urged to adopt team work to gain insights into how employees experience the workplace and retain key talent.

Deloitte’s 2016 Best Company to Work For Survey identified “the rise of teams” as the latest trend cutting across different industries.

The survey revealed that pressure to get products to market quickly and greater sense of empowerment among employees, makes small teams a more natural and productive way to work.

“Small teams can deliver results faster, engage people better, and stay closer to their mission,” the survey showed.

The consultancy says the days of the top-down hierarchical and function-driven organisations are slowly coming to an end, more so challenged by start-ups and “new-age” companies as well as some traditional organisations.

Deloitte’s survey indicated that Kenyan companies may find it difficult to switch from functional-based systems to teamwork, with 49 per cent of the respondents saying their organisation are still primarily organised by function.

“Human resource must play a critical role in supporting the business in its own transition to a new organisation, said Debbie Hollis, senior human capital manager at Deloitte.

The survey, which is now in its fifth year, polled 10,000 employees in all sectors on 10 parameters which they used to select which company to work for.

These included leadership, operational effectiveness, inclusion, relationship with managers and supervisors, fairness and equity, overall job satisfaction, learning and development.

Deloitte, however, said some companies that participated did not want to be ranked, but only keen on benchmarking.