Equity banks on technology amid halt in branch expansion

Equity Group has announced a freeze in branch expansion as it launched new digital banking services.

The NSE-listed bank says new services to be offered through a mobile app will enable its customers to open new accounts conveniently via a mobile device.

The app will also enable clients conduct various transactions including loan applications, paying bills, buying and selling shares as well as procuring insurance.

Equity Group CEO James Mwangi said Tuesday that the lender is responding to a rapidly changing consumer lifestyle landscape that shows the era of physical contact with customers in banking is over.

"Today we announce the death of brick and mortar for transactions in banking," said Mr Mwangi at a press briefing.

While admitting the new digital platform is will greatly impact the bank's operational costs resulting in significant savings, Mr Mwangi indicated that no job losses will occur with the move to digitise its operations.