Ernst & Young accused of helping Uchumi cook books

Corporate News

Capital Markets Authority CEO Paul Muthaura (left) and former Uchumi chief executive Jonathan Ciano. PHOTO | FILE

Audit firm Ernst & Young helped top Uchumi Supermarkets managers understate the retail chain’s debts to suppliers, make questionable valuations of some assets and omit crucial information to investors during a 2014 rights issue, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has said in fresh court filings.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Ernst & Young particularly stands accused of knowingly allowing publication of false figures in the information memorandum that Uchumi used in the 2014 rights issue that raised Sh1.6 billion — more than the Sh896 million target.

Top on the list of issues that have put Ernst & Young in trouble with the regulator is a Sh350 million sale and leaseback deal Uchumi struck with RentCo East Africa.

The CMA notes that while the deal was signed in September 2014 and cash exchanged the same month, it was recognised in Uchumi’s accounting books for the year ended June 30, 2014 — three months before it actually took place.

The arrangement with RentCo East Africa was, however, not disclosed in the information memorandum used in the 2014 rights issue.

“The sale and leaseback arrangement though a material transaction was not disclosed in the information memorandum during the rights issue. The CMA opines that such a transaction ought to have been disclosed.

This transaction was, however, improperly recognised in the financial year ended June 30 as cash received and other income, thereby enhancing the cash and revenue position of Uchumi,” the CMA said in the notice to show cause letter to Ernst & Young that is now part of the documentation filed in court.

The CMA has also pointed out contradicting entries in Uchumi’s books and financial statements, particularly the amounts owed to suppliers and unpresented cheques.

The regulator adds that as at June 30, 2014, Uchumi’s debt to suppliers was stated to be Sh1.078 billion yet in its audited financial statements the amount reads Sh1.033 billion.

The retailer’s unpresented cheques for the same period are indicated as Sh1.71 billion, contradicting the Sh746 million entered in the audited financial statements.

“In the above regard, it is alleged that Ernst & Young as Uchumi’s external auditors and reporting accountant facilitated or omitted to prevent publishing of information you knew to be untrue, incorrect and/or misleading contrary to provisions of the Capital Markets Act,” the markets regulator adds in the notice.

The CMA made the revelations in its response to a suit Ernst & Young lodged in court seeking to stop an inquiry into alleged misconduct by Uchumi’s external auditors.

The CMA in September issued a hearing notice to Ernst & Young, requiring it to offer insight into its involvement with Uchumi and whether it was culpable for any wrongdoing.

Ernst & Young has obtained a court order barring the CMA from proceeding with the hearing until the suit is heard and determined.