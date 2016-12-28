Ex-Huawei executive sues company over harassment

Corporate News

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Keriako Tobiko. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

A former Huawei Technologies marketing executive has accused the electronics giant of intercepting her private communications to track her whereabouts as part of a harassment scheme.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Ms Millicent Ngatia has sued the police and the Director of Public Prosecutions, Keriako Tobiko, seeking a restraining order barring them from arresting her during the festive period.

She claimed that the police and the DPP have been deployed by Huawei to harass and humiliate her.

Huawei has been enjoined in the suit as an interested party.

Ms Ngatia was sacked by Huawei for allegedly flouting procurement procedures to defraud the Chinese firm of an undisclosed amount of money.

She, however, says the alleged fraud was cooked up by high-level managers who wanted to squeeze her out of the firm and replace her with a Chinese national.

Huawei, the police and Mr Tobiko are yet to respond to the suit.

“Ms Ngatia has been trailed to her residence through telecommunication networks. Her telephone and private communications have been interfered with. Huawei has not kept secret its exploits in harassing former employees, and the machinations used to axe undesirable employees,” she claimed.

Justice Edward Muriithi directed Ms Ngatia to serve the police, the DPP and her former employer with the suit papers.