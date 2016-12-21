Ex-Kenya Airports Authority manager’s application to get job back dismissed

Corporate News

Former Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) general manager for procurement and logistics Allan Muturi has lost a bid to be reinstated.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Mr Muturi had asked the court to intervene and see that he is reinstated by January 2017 on grounds that he was unlawfully and unfairly dismissed.

He had also asked the court for temporary injunction restraining the KAA from refilling the position until the case is concluded.

Mr Muturi was dismissed alongside other managers following a breach in the Public Procurement and Disposal Act in the procurement of the aborted Sh56 billion Greenfield terminal project at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In her ruling Justice Hellen Wasilwa said: “I find the application unmerited and I dismiss it accordingly.”

In May last year the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) cleared Mr Muturi alongside former KAA managing director Stephen Gichuki of corruption in relation to procurement of the Greenfield project.

Other KAA managers cleared by EACC include John Thumbi (finance manager) and Philemon Chamwada (general manager projects and engineering services).

The former officials had been accused of failing to comply with provisions of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act while procuring a contractor for the project.

Justice Wasilwa said it was highly unlikely that the case would have been heard and determined by January 2017.

“The court will not give any order in vain seeking the impossibility of a reinstatement in one month’s time,” she said.

The Greenfield terminal project was targeted at addressing the growing number of passengers passing through the JKIA and was to be built by a Chinese firm over a period of 36 months.

The firm, China National Aero-Technology International Engineering Corporation (Catic), won the contract to design and build the facility which was to be financed by a loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Last month Parliament issued an ultimatum to the KAA to reveal details of secret talks with Catic whose contract termination could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of shillings in compensation.