Ex Safaricom man to head Telkom Kenya finance unit

By ANNIE NJANJA

Posted  Tuesday, November 8   2016 at  19:47

Telkom Kenya has hired a former Safaricom executive to head its finance docket in management changes intended to help steer the firm to profitability.

Sundararaman Pattabiraman, formally head of finance, planning and analysis at Safaricom, assumes his new position with immediate effect. The loss-making firm is in the process of strengthening its senior management team.

Mr Pattabiraman joins former Access Kenya executive Kris Senanu who is now managing director, Enterprise Division, and John Barorot, a former Safaricom information officer who is now the Telkom Kenya technical chief.

“I am extremely pleased to have Mr Pattabiraman lead our finance functions. He has distinguished himself as an exceptional leader with a proven track record,’’ said CEO Aldo Mareuse.

