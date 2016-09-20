Excise tax removal hands motorcycle assemblers a lifeline

Corporate News

Motorcycle assemblers have been handed a lifeline after the government scrapped excise tax that was applicable at a flat rate of Sh10,000 on each unit.

The tax was first imposed last year, resulting in reduced sales and job losses that saw the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM)push for its removal.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu on Monday in a statement said President Uhuru Kenyatta last week signed the Finance Bill 2016 with amendments that scrapped the tax.

“Key amendments in the Finance Act, 2016 are … removal of excise duty on locally assembled motor vehicles and motorcycles to promote assembly,” reads part of the statement.

The move also removes the excise tax –at a rate of 20 per cent— on locally assembled motor vehicles after the Kenya Revenue Authority stopped collecting the levy last month.

Motor dealer DT Dobie recently announced it will start assembling Volkswagen vehicles including saloon cars and light trucks at the Thika-based Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers (KVM) plant after the tax was rescinded administratively by the taxman.

Honda Motorcycle Kenya Limited and Toyota Kenya, which deal in the Yamaha brand, are among the beneficiaries of the tax elimination.

In its petition to the government, the KAM said the tax had led to 300 job cuts at motorcycle assemblers in five months. In the same period vehicle assemblers cited 415 job losses.

In the taxation period motorcycle production fell 47 per cent to 32,000 units compared to 60,000 units a year earlier. Assemblers’ capacity utilisation dropped to 55 per cent from 80 per cent amid a 46 per cent decline in sales to 30,634 units.

Revocation of the excise tax also makes permanent the relief that has been enjoyed by KVM, General Motors East Africa and Associated Vehicle Assemblers since last month.

The levy was first introduced on the motor vehicle assemblers at a flat rate of Sh150,000 per vehicle last year before it was increased to 20 per cent of a vehicle’s value in June.

Hiking the tax sparked protests from assemblers who said the move reduced sales as prices of pick-ups, buses and trucks went up by between between Sh231,000 and Sh1.2 million.