Family Bank moves to reassure clients over NYS probe

Corporate News

Customers queue for service at a Family Bank branch in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Family Bank has sought to reassure its customers following social media posts asking clients to withdraw their deposits from the lender, just a day after Prime Bank took a similar step.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

“We can confirm that we have consistently met the statutory liquidity requirements as directed by the banking regulatory authority — the Central Bank of Kenya. Family Bank is ranked number 5 in customer numbers served by 93 branches across 32 counties in Kenya. This makes us a strong player in Kenyan financial sector,” the lender said in a statement on Monday.

“We offer reassurance to our customers in our ability to continue to serve them.”

The bank said it was co-operating with investigators tracking the loss of Sh791 million from the National Youth Service (NYS), which has seen several banks investigated for handling the proceeds.

Among other banks which have appeared before the Nicholas Gumbo-led Public Accounts Committee (PAC) over the NYS cash are Barclays Bank of Kenya, KCB, Sidian, Guaranty Trust Bank(GT), Standard Chartered, National Bank, Family Bank, and Faulu Bank.

“We have fully co-operated with all agencies, including the regulator, the Public Accounts Committee and all investigative authorities looking into our customer transactions,” the bank said, adding, it would not shield any suspects.

“Anyone found culpable should be dealt with in accordance with the law.”