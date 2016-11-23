Family Bank net profit for nine months drops 48pc to Sh963m on higher interest expenses

Corporate News

From left: Family Bank chairman Wilfred Kiboro, managing director David Thuku and finance and strategy director Njung’e Kamau during the release of the lender's Q3 financial results at the Nairobi Safari Club Hotel on November 23, 2016. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

Mid-sized lender Family Bank has posted a 48.2 per cent drop in profit after tax for the nine months ended September to Sh963 million compared to Sh1.86 billion recorded in the previous period.

The bank’s managing director David Thuku attributed the performance to increased provision for doubtful debts, a higher interest expense on deposits and higher operating costs relating to investment in more branches.

Mr Thuku said the lender took a hit on its margins following the implementation of the new rate capping law.

“We are however hopeful that the cost containment measures we are embarking on will enable us remain profitable going forward,” Mr Thuku said.

The bank’s net interest income grew by nine per cent to Sh5.4 billion in the third quarter compared to Sh5 billion posted during a similar period last year.

The rate capping law, which sets the maximum lending rate at four percentage points above the Central Bank Rate (CBR), has hit mid-sized lenders the hardest.

The law also sets the minimum returns payable by banks on customer deposits at 70 per cent of the CBR.

The CBR is currently set at 10 per cent, meaning that banks are barred from charging interest on loans above 14 per cent.

Capital flight

Speaking at an investor briefing Wednesday, Family Bank chairman Wilfred Kiboro said the lender had also suffered capital flight in the wake of Chase Bank collapse last year.

This saw Family Bank deposits tank by 15 per cent to Sh53.5 billion in the nine month period ended September.

Mr Thuku said going forward the lender would shift its focus to alternative banking channels to weather the low-interest income environment brought about by the new law.