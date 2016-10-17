Focus on domestic travellers to grow tourism, Cytonn advises

Corporate News

Investment firm Cytonn says Kenya's hospitality industry players should focus on increasing local tourism numbers to sustain their operations ahead of next year’s General Election.

“..Anything could happen to foreign arrivals leading to hotel closures and staff retrenchment. To support this uncertain period, we need local hotels top come up with attractive incentives that compel locals to patronise their facilities,” said Cytonn's real estate Head Shiv Arora.

Mr Arora said investment trends in the industry already showed confidence that the 2017 polls would be peaceful, adding that Kenya should take advantage of its growing stature as a regional hub for conferences by providing facilities for business travellers and delegates from the 42 counties.

In a report on the sector released Monday, Cytonn projected a positive outlook for the coming year on the back of growing interest in domestic tourism.