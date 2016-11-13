Forgery of bank slips costs contractor Sh1.1bn GDC pipeline supply deal

Corporate News

Geothermal power production at Menengai, Nakuru. PHOTO | FILE

The Geothermal Development Company (GDC) has cancelled a Sh1.1 billion contract awarded to supplies firm Hydra Industrial Services Limited for using forged Ecobank documents to secure the lucrative deal.

Hydra presented a forged advance payment guarantee from Ecobank for $2.2 million (Sh220 million) to support its Sh1.1 billion contract with the GDC for the supply and installation of a water transmission pipeline in Bogoria, which saw the government corporation call off the deal. An advance payment guarantee is a document used to support the performance of a contract.

But the GDC says it acted on a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID) probe report in opting to cancel the deal. Hydra has faulted the State corporation for refusing to furnish it with a copy of the CID report.

The GDC asked Hydra to obtain a copy of the probe report from the CID.

Hydra has sued the GDC to stop it from cancelling the deal, arguing that the government corporation’s receipt of the subsequent advance payment guarantee made the contract legally binding.

Hydra insists it had nothing to do with the forged Ecobank advance payment guarantee, as the document was procured by financial consultants Otieno & Associates.

The firm says it secured another advance payment guarantee from Co-op Bank but the GDC went ahead and cancelled its contract.

“Hydra immediately instructed the law firm of Moinket & Chepkuto Advocates to issue a demand notice to Otieno & Associates and simultaneously reported the incident to the police station and which matter is still under investigation. The action of the GDC in declining to supply to Hydra the report that formed the basis of their decision to issue a notice to terminate offends the Access to Information Act and Fair Administrative Action Act,” Hydra says.

The GDC says project financiers KfW ordered it to cancel Hydra’s contract despite the supplies firm’s provision of a second advance payment guarantee from Co-op Bank.

KfW argued that the provision of a legitimate advance payment guarantee from Co-op Bank did not take away from the earlier presentation of a forged document.