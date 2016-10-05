Four Points by Sheraton to open second Nairobi hotel

Corporate News

Four Points by Sheraton is set to brand its second hotel in Kenya next year.

The 96-room hotel owned by Kamcan Properties Ltd will be operated under a franchise arrangement.

The property is currently under the Best Western Premier brand, which entered the Kenyan market in 2013.

“These new deals are testament to our combined development efforts going forward, as there are significant growth synergies between the brands and our newly combined company, with a focus on expending brands across the region, and looking for opportunities in new markets,” said Alex Kyriakidis, president and managing director for Middle East and Africa at Marriott International which is the parent company.

The hotel sits on half an acre with the rest of the land being reserved for a 100-car park, garden and drive way. There is also a basement parking for 17 vehicles.

Its sister property, the 194-room Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport is owned by AirMarc Ltd and will also be run under a franchise arrangement.

The hotel is part of the Starwood Hotels and Resorts, which manages brands including St Regis, The Luxury Collection, Sheraton and W Hotels, among others.

Starwood currently operates nearly 9,500 rooms in 13 countries.

Marriott acquired the entire Starwood Hotels and Resorts worldwide last month creating the world’s largest hotel company.

The new company will operate or franchise more than 5,700 properties and 1.1 million rooms, representing 30 leading brands from the moderate-tier to luxury in over 110 countries.