GDC replaces six suspended officials

The Geothermal Development Company (GDC) has replaced all six senior managers suspended in August 2015 over a controversy involving an inflated tender.

An internal memo sent to employees on Tuesday announced the appointment of seven new staff to fill the vacancies.

GDC Managing Director and CEO Johnson ole Nchoe announced the appointments through a memo that also detailed their professional profiles.

Former Acting General Manager for Drilling and Infrastructure Cornel Ofwona has been appointed the general Manager Geothermal Resources Development.

Mr Simon Cheruiyot Kiplang’at becomes the General Manager Human Resource and Administration, Mr Stephen Kipsang’ joins the state-owned company as the new General Manager Finance, while Ms Beatrice Kosgei is Company Secretary.

Other appointees include Mr George Kinyanjui who becomes the General Manager, Drilling and Infrastructure, while Ms Joanne Wamuyu will be the General Manger, Corporate Service.

Dr George Muia is the General Manger, Strategy, Research and Innovation according to the memo signed by Mr Ole Nchoe. The appointees started working yesterday.

GDC had suspended former acting chief executive Godwin Mwawongo, company secretary Praxidis Saisi and tender committee members Abraham Sat, Peter Ayodo, Caleb Mbayi, Bruno Mugambi and Nicholas Karume.

The action followed an Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) report which recommended surcharging the six as well as subsequent criminal prosecution together with suspended managing director Silas Simiyu for alleged irregular procurement of rig-moving services.

Cost doubled

The six were charged in court and in August 2016 GDC advertised their positions. Court papers show the tender controversy arose after Bonafide Clearing and Forwarding was awarded the deal to move geothermal rigs and other equipment in 40 lots, with each costing Sh42.7 million, in the Menengai drilling area within a radius of about 500 metres, bringing the total cost to Sh1.7 billion.

The cost was said to be more than double the prevailing market price as KenGen, another State corporation, is said to have hired the same firm for similar services and paid between Sh13.5 million and Sh24.4 million.

This procurement saga, which forced GDC’s founding chief executive Silas Simiyu to resign in March 2015, saw President Uhuru Kenyatta intervene last year when he appointed lawyer Gershom Otachi Bw’Omanwa as chairman and Ole Nchoe as CEO.

In December 2016 the suspended managers obtained court orders barring their prosecution over alleged irregularities in the award of the controversial tender.