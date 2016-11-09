GDC rejects Sh1bn claim filed after termination of inflated contract

Corporate News

A geothermal well at Menengai Crater in Nakuru. PHOTO | FILE

The Geothermal Development Company (GDC) will not honour a Sh1 billion compensation claim from a firm it had hired in 2011 to provide rig moving services at a cost of Sh1.7 billion.

GDC chief executive Johnson ole Nchoe on Wednesday told Parliament that Bonfide Clearing and Forwarding Company was demanding compensation for damages and loss of business.

The one-year contract with Bonfide Clearing and Forwarding Company was terminated when the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) launched investigations into the procurement process.

“The position is that we do not accept any liability from Bonafide Clearing and Forwarding Company and we have paid all invoices for work done.

‘‘We owe the contractor nothing and the contract is already terminated. We do not even want to entertain the idea of an arbitrator and we are saying let him go to court,” Mr Nchoe told MPs.

The GDC awarded the firm a contract to move geothermal rigs and other equipment in 40 lots, with each costing Sh42.7 million — more than double the prevailing market price.

Mr ole Nchoe told the Public Investment Committee (PIC) the decision to terminate the contract was made by the board after it emerged that GDC could not sustain the payment.

He said clause 19(2) of the contract states that upon termination, GDC should only pay for services so far procured, which amounted to Sh13 million.

Following a decision by the company’s management to stop the contract, the contractor threatened to commence legal proceedings.

Mr ole Nchoe said the GDC had resolved to have sittings with the contractor to explain its decisions and avoid the long legal process in the courts.

This, he said, was in accordance to the Resolution of Disputes clause under the contract that either party communicates in case they are dissatisfied with decisions made.

Under the provision, both parties should hold meetings on the matter before inviting an arbitrator to the table.

Last year, the GDC sent home its tender committee members accusing them of inflating prices and irregularly procuring Bonfide Clearing and Forwarding to provide rig moving services.