Gaming firm refunds customers signed up without consent

Corporate News

Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore. PHOTO | FILE

Safaricom subscribers who had been erroneously signed up for a gaming service have received refunds as the company moves to address customer complaints.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Safaricom has recently received public complaints from customers who claimed that their accounts were being docked for the ‘Cheza Games’ service though they had not subscribed to the service.

In a statement on Friday last week, Safaricom said that users who had been signed up for the ‘Cheza Games’ service were getting their money back.

“I am pleased to announce that the provider of the ‘Cheza Games’ services has started refunding customers who had subscribed to the Premium Rate Service (PRS)” said Safaricom chief executive, Mr Bob Collymore, in the statement.

In a Monday afternoon update, the company said that refunds had been completed to all affected customers.

Cheza, provided on the Safaricom network by a third party, allows customers to download and play games for a subscription fee of Sh10 per day. For some customers, these bills piled up, leading to refunds worth hundreds of shillings.

Customers complaining about the service were sometimes directed by Safaricom’s official customer care Twitter handle to contact Huawei Technologies Kenya Company, identifying this firm as the likely provider of the service.