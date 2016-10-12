Germany’s Rodl & Partner opens Nairobi office with eye on SMEs

Corporate News

Rödl & Partner, one of Europe’s biggest consulting firms, is set to open a Nairobi office — its second in Africa after Johannesburg — in a bid to tap the huge demand for consultancy services in the country.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The Nuremberg-based multinational, which has a footprint in over 50 countries and boasts over 4,500 staff on its payroll, said it will offer a range of consulting services, including legal, tax, and audit.

The entry is expected to take the battle to the doorsteps of the top Kenyan accounting and audit firms firms, including PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst and Young, KPMG, and Deloitte, that also retain consulting divisions.

The Rödl & Partner managing partner for Africa, Jose Campos, said the decision to set up base in Kenya is informed by the country’s steady economic growth which has spurred the expansion of local businesses and attracted several dozen multinationals.

“Kenya is the place to be with the huge growth being experienced by local firms and the huge interest being shown by multinationals. The opportunities here are enormous,” Mr Campos told the Business Daily in an interview.

The 40-year-old German firm whose turnover stood at 357.4 million euros (Sh40 billion) last year will target German and Italian firms that have an interest or have already set up base in Kenya.

About 100 German firms are said to operate in the country either through subsidiaries or directly via wholly owned plants. Forty of these are in talks presently with Rödl & Partner, revealed Mr Campos.

Mr Campos said the firm is also keen on family-run businesses as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) whom it says are shunned by existing consulting firms.