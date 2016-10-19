Entertainment blog Ghafla, Ringier partner with eye on regional expansion

http://www.businessdailyafrica.com/image/view/-/3422276/medRes/1466444/-/mk3pur/-/ghafla.jpg
Founder and Co-CEO of Ghafla Samuel Majani (left) and Robin Lingg, CEO of Ringier Africa & Asia. PHOTOS | COURTESY

By MUTHOKI MUMO, mmumo@ke.nationmedia.com

Posted  Wednesday, October 19   2016 at  14:00

  • Ghafla will expand its operations to target Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia, according to a statement released by the two firms.
  • Ghafla is latest addition to Ringier’s growing stable of African digital sites.

Popular entertainment news site Ghafla is set to expand its operations into the East African region following a deal with Swiss media group Ringier.

Ghafla will expand its operations to target Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia, according to a statement released by the two firms.

The Kenya-based website, which has mostly focused on entertainment content, says it will now diversify to include news on current affairs and analysis.

“This partnership will give us access to international know-how and will ensure that we can learn from and apply the global expertise that the Ringer team brings with it,” said Ghafla founder Samuel Majani.

Ghafla is latest addition to Ringier’s growing stable of African digital sites as the company moves to target an increasingly tech-savvy demographic.

In Kenya, Ringier has interests in BuyRent Kenya, Cheki, Rupu, a site that offers discounted deals for group buying, and Pigiame, an online classifieds platform.

