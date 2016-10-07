Google executive tells Kenyan SMEs to tap online market

Corporate News

Kenyan small and medium enterprises (SMEs) should go online to market themselves and monitor demand trends, a top Google Africa executive has said.

Charles Murito, the Google Africa Strategic Partnerships head, made the remarks Thursday while addressing a Top 100 mid-sized companies’ conference in Nairobi.

The Top 100 is an annual competition that seeks to identify the best managed SMEs in the region.

It is organised by the Nation Media Group and financial consulting firm KPMG.

Mr Murito cited the rapid growth in the number of Kenyans browsing the Internet and those making purchases online as both an opportunity and a risk for traditional businesses that risk being wiped out by emerging competitors that use social media to market their products.

“Ninety per cent of Kenyans have mobile phones out of which 44 per cent now have Internet-ready phones and with mobile devices getting cheaper every day, we now have 75 per cent of middle class Kenyans booking and shopping online where they pay goods and services via cashless transactions on their phones,” he said.

On Thursday’s conference was a precursor to today’s gala dinner in which this year’s Top 100 mid-sized companies will be unveiled.

The competition, now in its ninth year in Kenya, has since expanded to Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda. Up to 604 companies applied to enter this year’s competition.

The Nation Media Group Chief Executive Joe Muganda said SMEs must invest heavily in research to understand their customers’ preferences.