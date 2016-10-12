Green startups to receive government support, Environment CS says

Corporate News

Startups providing solutions for waste management will receive financial support from the State to help commercialise their activities, Environment Cabinet Secretary Prof. Judy Wakhungu has said.

Speaking on Tuesday when she officially opened the African Innovation Festival at Kenyatta University (KU), Prof. Wakhungu said her ministry will focus on green startups with the aim of mitigating the country's environmental challenges, especially plastic waste and clean energy solutions.

The CS said such eco-innovation events should be held annually at technical institutions as well as in secondary schools across the country to give students a chance to contribute and commercialise ideas that could solve environmental problems.

KU’s Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Wainainah said the inaugural event, with the theme ‘Climate Change Mitigation and Adoption’, was aimed at encouraging students to use their scientific knowledge to solve environmental challenges as well as create jobs.

“Our Chandaria Business Innovation and Incubation Centre (Chandaria BIIC) will nurture and fund such startups into viable businesses that are attractive to investors especially in the off-grid energy sector as many big energy companies are concentrating on big projects,” he said.