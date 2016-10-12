Headache of weathering climate change storm hitting Kenya maize yield

Corporate News

A National Cereals and Produce Board depot in Eldoret. Maize production has been declining across the country. PHOTO | FILE

Even as Kenya joins other nations in celebrating the World Food Day on October 16, the challenges of falling crop production stares at the country in the face as the effects of climate change take a toll.

Over the years, Kenya’s maize production has been declining as result of unpredictable weather patterns.

This year, the Ministry of Agriculture anticipates that yields will drop by 12 per cent, a development that will exert pressure at a time the country is grappling with insufficient supplies.

During this season, the rains disappeared for more than three weeks shortly after planting, impacting negatively on development of the crop.

Experts blame the unpredictability of rainfall to human activity, which has destroyed the environment, resulting in the build-up of carbon-dioxide and other greenhouse gases that cause adverse conditions such as flooding or drought. And it has become more challenging to tell when it is going to rain.

“The main factor contributing to sub-optimal food production in Kenya is largely related to changing weather patterns and reliance on rain-fed agriculture,” said Johnson Irungu, the director of crops at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Dr Irungu says that agro-ecological zones mismatch, inappropriate use and sub-optimal application of inputs also contribute to declining production.

But all is not lost following the recent passing of the Climate Change Act, 2016, becoming the first country in East Africa to do so.

The new law aims at developing, managing, implementing and regulating mechanisms to enhance climate change resilience and low carbon development.

The Act led to the creation the National Climate Change Council headed by the President. The body bears the greatest responsibility of spearheading the country’s response to the situation with disaster risk reduction actions and funding.

Layla Liebetrau, the head of human right to food initiative at Henrich Boll Stiftung, says the impact of the climate change is hurting Kenya’s food production.

She says laws need to be urgently operationalised to mitigate the impact of change in weather if Kenya was to become food-secure.

“Facing another maize shortage this year is an indicator enough that these laws need to be urgently implemented to curb the negative impacts of climate change,” said Ms Liebetrau in an interview with the Business Daily.