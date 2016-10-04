Hilton to open 43-floor hotel in Upper Hill

Corporate News

Global hotel chain Hilton Worldwide has announced plans to open its tallest African outlet in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area.

The group of hotels on Monday announced that it had entered into a franchise agreement with Jabavu Village Ltd and White Lotus Projects for the construction of the 225-roomed hotel.

Hilton Nairobi Upper Hill, the third Kenyan outlet, will stand at 330m high with an estimated 43 floors.

It is estimated to be completed by 2020.

The Hilton group said in a statement Monday that the new outlet will have a relaxing poolside bar, speciality smokehouse and grill restaurant, lobby dining area with landscaped deck and a boutique rooftop bar with views of the skyline on the top most level.