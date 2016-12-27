Huawei snooping on my calls, claims ex-staff

Corporate News

A former Huawei Technologies marketing executive Millicent Ngatia has claimed the electronics giant has been intercepting her private communications to track her whereabouts as part of a harassment scheme.

Ms Ngatia has sued the police and Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko seeking a restraining order barring them from arresting her during the festive period, arguing that they have been deployed by Huawei to harass and humiliate her.

Huawei has been enjoined in the suit as an interested party.

Flouting rules

Ms Ngatia was sacked by Huawei for allegedly flouting procurement procedures to defraud the Chinese firm of an undisclosed amount of money.

She, however, says the alleged fraud was cooked up by high-level managers who wanted to squeeze her out of the firm and replace her with a Chinese national.

Huawei, the police and Mr Tobiko are yet to respond to the suit.

“Ms Ngatia has been trailed to her residence through telecommunication networks. Her telephone and private communications have been interfered with. Huawei has not kept secrets on its exploits in harassing former employees, and the machinations used to axe undesirable employees.”

“Huawei has previously awarded bonuses to its employees including Ms Ngatia to celebrate harassment, arrests and jailing of former employees across the world. Ms Ngatia is reasonably apprehensive that Huawei will harass her in this time of the Christmas holiday. Knowing Huawei’s policies, it will orchestrate the invasion of my premises and my arrest in a dramatic style when I have guests,” she says.