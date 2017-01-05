Huge liabilities tie RVR fate to coming in of strategic investor

Corporate News

Mounting losses and liabilities have cast doubt on Rift Valley Railways (RVR) ability to continue operating as a going concern, and tying its fate to the entry of a deep-pocketed investor.

RVR’s major shareholder, Cairo-based Qalaa Holdings, has thrown in the towel claiming in documents seen by the Business Daily that the railway operator has become a capital sinkhole.

The railway operator had accumulated $228.5 million (Sh23.3 billion) in liabilities as of November 2016, including loans from international financiers it has defaulted, against receivables that stood at a paltry $4 million (Sh408 million).

“Draft audited financial accounts for 2015 are yet to be signed, as a result of the going concern uncertainty,” according to a leaked audit report.

The company is also carrying a massive legal exposure estimated at $11 million (Sh1.1 billion), and its insurance premiums are expected to rise this year due to a high loss rate in policies such as goods in transit.

The financial strain has seen the company default on $7.4 million (Sh754.8 million) concession fees payable to the governments of Kenya and Uganda over the last three quarters of 2016.

The amount includes a penalty of 16 per cent on late payment.

RVR also owes Kenya Railway Corporation $ 1.8 million (Sh183.6 million) in rent. The company says it has opened talks with the Kenyan and Ugandan authorities to restructure the concession agreements but added that this will be subject to the entry of a new lead investor.

The financial problems have seeped into operations, with freight volumes estimated to fall to 1.5 million tonnes last year from 1.6 million tonnes in 2015.

The company says its market share of inbound cargo at the port of Mombasa does not exceed five per cent, with the company failing to meet its freight volume target for which the concession can be terminated.

Slow uptake of cargo has been attributed to low confidence among existing and potential customers, partly due to underinvestment in rolling stock and the railway line.