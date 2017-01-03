Imperial, Dubai Bank collapse cases to remain in the headlines

Corporate News

From left: Zulfikar Jessa, Nasir Jessa, James Kaburu and Naeem Shah in court on March 23, 2015 where they were charged with conspiracy to steal Sh29 billion through an irregular overdraft disbursement scheme at Imperial Bank. PHOTO | FILE

Some of the high profile corporate and corruption cases that kept the Judiciary busy in 2016 are expected to continue making headlines this year.

The Judiciary is expected to conclude a number of trials involving theft of public funds, while corporate fraud cases such as the Dubai Bank and Imperial Bank collapses could take longer to resolve.

The High Court is expected to hear and determine three cases filed by the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) against shareholders and two former managers of collapsed Imperial Bank, alongside a network of firms and businessmen who have been linked to the looting of Sh44.7 billion from the lender.

The KDIC filed the cases before the commercial division. The judicial review division of the High Court in November ordered that Imperial Bank’s receiver manager engages shareholders and depositors in talks regarding management of the lender.

Justice George Odunga also ordered the KDIC to consider revival proposals by the shareholders who have placed responsibility of the looting of depositors’ funds on deceased former managing director Abdulmalek Janmohammed who died in October 2015 after suffering a heart attack.

As Justices Olga Sewe, Fred Ochieng and Francis Tuiyott look to determine the recovery suits involving Imperial Bank, the Court of Appeal will be expected to determine the fate of another collapsed lender — Dubai Bank.

Dubai Bank’s second-largest depositor Richardson & David has objected to the KDIC’s move to wind up Dubai Bank and pay off depositors.

The lender was placed under receivership in August 2015 and liquidation recommended two weeks later.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) placed Dubai Bank under receivership after finding that it was insolvent to the tune of Sh1.3 billion, its loan portfolio stood at a staggering Sh4.1 billion and the lender was in default of several banking laws. It only had three directors on its board rather than the required five.

Dubai Bank was also cited for failing to honour customer instructions to complete transactions totalling Sh41 million and owed the Bank of Africa Sh48 million from a forex transaction.

The CBK officials have since been implicated in aiding top administrators of both lenders to conceal the scams.

The trial of 26 individuals implicated in the looting of Sh791 million at the National Youth Service is also expected to be concluded in 2017.

Businesspersons Ben Gethi and Josephine Kabura headline the list of suspects that also includes suspended PS Peter Mangiti, former NYS director Nelson Githinji, ex-NYS deputy director Adan Gedow Harakhe and Devolution ministry administrator Hassan Noor Hassan.