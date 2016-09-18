Imperial Bank directors want CBK to delink real estate firms

Corporate News

Collapsed Imperial Bank shareholders want the banking sector regulator compelled to delink two real estate firms they own from the Sh28.8 billion scam uncovered at the lender last October.

The Imperial Bank shareholders want the High Court to delete from court papers claims that their firms — Sandview and Upperview Properties — were involved in the Sh28.8 billion scam.

Sandview and Upperview have sued Imperial Bank’s receiver managers to recover financial records, electronic tax register machines, value added tax returns and files seized by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) when the lender was placed under statutory management in October.

The CBK in response to the suit claimed that Sandview and Upperhill were funded by illicit proceeds from collapsed lender.

The regulator also held that the Imperial Bank shareholders had pilfered funds from the lender and used them to acquire a minority stake in Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), which is looking to set up shop in Kenya.

The DIB’s parent firm has since bought the Imperial Bank shareholder’s 24.9 per cent stake.

Imperial Bank’s shareholders now say that the CBK’s claims on Sandview and Upperview have not been proven and are an underhand tactic aimed at derailing the case and hoodwinking the court into sanctifying the withholding of their documents.

“The cited paragraphs have delved into immaterial that do not in any way answer by proving or disapproving the facts as pleaded by Sandview and Upperview.

The cited paragraphs of the replying affidavit contain allegations that are offensive and are made for the mere purpose of abusing, vexing and prejudicing Sandview and Upperview,” says former Imperial Bank chairman Alnashir Popat who is a director in both real estate firms.

Imperial Bank’s receiver manager has, however, opposed the application, arguing that the claims have been backed up by findings from an ongoing investigation into the collapsed lender.