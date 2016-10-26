Imperial Bank lawyers accused of conflict of interest

Corporate News

KDIC is seeking orders to freeze Imperial Bank directors' and shareholders' assets to recover Sh45 billion.

A legal duel is brewing between lawyers representing the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) and the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) against those acting for the directors of the collapsed Imperial Bank.

Lawyer Philip Murgor for KDIC Wednesday filed an application seeking the removal of some of the lawyers representing Imperial Bank directors, saying they are acting in conflict of interest given they have been legal advisors of the lender and have represented it in the past.

But the directors’ lawyers protested, saying it was a tactic to further delay the hearing of a case which it (KDIC) had filed under a certificate of urgency.

KDIC is seeking orders to freeze the directors’ and shareholders’ assets to recover Sh45 billion, allegedly lost due to mismanagement of the financial institution.

The law firms KDIC wants stopped from representing the directors are Coulson Harney Advocates, and Ahmednasir Abdikadir & Co Advocates.

KDIC also wants lawyer Njoroge Nani Mungai of Muriu Mungai & Co Advocates prohibited from acting as lead counsels to lawyer Terry Mwango.