Audit now finds Imperial Bank savers lost Sh31bn to fish firm

An Imperial Bank branch. The forensic audit also discovered that other firms received huge sums of money from Imperial Bank through concealed loans and account transfers. PHOTO | FILE

The amount of money that Imperial Bank’s management and directors stole through fish firm W.E. Tilley has risen to a new high of Sh31.5 billion, according to information the bank’s receiver managers have filed in court as part of the effort to recover the lost cash.

The Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) says in court papers that the money was wired out to the controversial fish firm from ghost accounts that Imperial Bank chiefs created to defraud depositors and in unsecured loans extended to the company.

The new filings are backed by information obtained from the forensic report that US firm FTI Consulting submitted to the Central Bank of Kenya after spending nearly one year reconstructing the architecture of what has now become the biggest insider bank theft in Kenya’s history.

At Sh31.5 billion, the money lost to the fish firm now stands at more than three times the Sh10 billion initially announced.

Imperial Bank’s shareholders in October last year claimed that the fish firm had acknowledged irregularly receiving Sh10 billion and was ready to return the money – a claim that W.E. Tilley has since denied.

The KDIC now says W.E. Tilley received Sh16.1 billion from ghost accounts at Imperial Bank and an additional Sh15.4 billion through loans that were not recorded in the lender’s books.

The forensic audit also discovered that other firms received huge sums of money from Imperial Bank through concealed loans and account transfers.

The list includes Adra International (Sh2.525 billion), the Pankaj Somaia-linked Metro Petroleum (Sh2.1 billion) and Jade Petroleum (Sh698 million).

FTI Consulting’s audit report has now placed the exposure of Imperial Bank’s savers at Sh44.9 billion or slightly more than half the lender’s Sh86 billion total deposits.

Past reports have indicated that former managing director Abdulmalek Janmohammed, working in conjunction with the bank’s senior management and directors, robbed depositors of Sh42.2 billion.

The latest filings also indicate that Imperial Bank directors awarded themselves Sh2.7 billion in dividends despite knowing its true financial standing.

The KDIC last Friday filed a fresh suit against Imperial Bank directors and firms they own in a bid to recover the Sh44.9 billion that the FTI report says was stolen from depositors.

The directors are now accused of “permitting and facilitating fraudulent operation of accounts in the name of W.E. Tilley and its associated companies, exposing Imperial Bank to the tune of Sh31,542,116,508”.