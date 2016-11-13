Investment firms feted at annual awards ceremony

Corporate News

Britam staff pose with their trophy. The company scooped seven trophies in various categories. PHOTO | FILE

Britam, ICEA Lion, Alexander Forbes, and Dyer and Blair Investment Bank scooped most of the trophies during this year’s Think Business Investment Awards.

Britam lifted seven awards in the collective investment scheme cluster and fund manager cluster during the eighth annual investment awards gala dinner held on Friday evening at Radisson Blu hotel in Nairobi.

The annual investment awards, held since 2008, fete companies that are leading dynamic and fast-paced changes in the securities exchange and investment sectors in Kenya.

Under the fund manager cluster, Britam won in the alternative investment and private equity classes. Also, in the collective investment scheme cluster, it won in the best performing other fund, best performing bond fund, best performing balanced fund, best performing money markets, best performing equity and best unit trust categories.

ICEA Lion Asset Management was the overall winner in the fund manager cluster after winning four awards. It scooped another in the collective investment scheme cluster.

It was honoured as the best fund manager of the year in fixed income, equity, money markets and pension categories. In the collective investment scheme cluster it emerged best in trust quality services category.

Alexander Forbes Financial Services emerged tops in three categories under the pension scheme cluster. These were, pension administrator of the year, occupational scheme of the year and individual pension scheme of the year.

Dyer and Blair Investment bank topped the capital markets cluster by winning four awards. These were in the customer service, bonds dealer of the year, best lead transaction advisor, and investment bank of the year categories.

Kenya Power Pension Fund won the public entities scheme of the year award under the pension scheme cluster.

Standard Kenya Limited was declared the winner in the best performing absolute returns under the collective investment scheme cluster.

Under the capital markets cluster, Kestrel Capital (East Africa) Limited emerged top as the equities dealer of the year and research team of the year, while Anjarwalla and Khanna Company was declared as best legal transaction advisor.

Still under the capital markets cluster, SBG Securities topped as the best IPO of the year and Stokebroker of the year.

British American Tobacco (BAT) Kenya was declared as best quoted company of the year (in the main segment).

Dyer and Blair chairman and chief executive Jimnah Mbaru, was feted with the lifetime achievement award for his lifetime commitment and significant contribution towards development of capital markets in the country.