Investor setting up Sh9.2m tyre recycling plant

Corporate News

An investor in Kilifi is setting up a plant to recycle tyres to basic components including steel and flammable gas.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Monarch Petrochemical Ltd in regulatory filings says the plant will yield tyre pyrolysis oil (TPO), carbon black powder, steel wire and gas.

The process involves subjecting tyres to high temperatures of 400 to 450 degrees Celsius in the absence of oxygen.

“It is a great way of recycling waste tyres as it’s a challenge,” the firm says in an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report.

“TPO is used as liquid fuel in industrial burners. Carbon black powder is a valuable feed stock for the manufacture of tyres, rubber products, paints, pigments, ink, powder coating, toner, etc.

A myriad purposes

‘‘The gas generated by tyre pyrolysis will be effectively used to fuel the process. The scrap steel generated will be sufficiently clean to be sold to scrap metal processors.”

The plant, which will cost Sh9.2 million, will be set up on a two-acre piece of land in Kokotoni in Kilifi County, 1.5 kilometres off the Mombasa – Nairobi highway.

It will have capacity to process 10 tonnes of tyres every day procured from dealers across the country.

Kenya has over 2.5 million vehicles, making it a rich ground for used car tyres.

Discarded tyres in Kenya are used for a myriad purposes including gardening, making sandals, doormats, furniture and other accessories.