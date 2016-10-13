JKUAT inks deal to market students' yoghurt

Corporate News

Tropikal chairman Linus Gitahi said his company will market the Maya yoghurt brand across the country. PHOTO | FILE

Household products company Tropikal Brands Africa has signed a deal to commercialise yoghurt produced by the Jomo Kenyatta University for Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

The firm's Chairman Linus Gitahi Thursday said his company will market the Maya yoghurt brand across the country.

“Food Science students conducted intensive research on products in the markets before coming up with Maya Yoghurt. They identified a market gap which they have now filled by coming up with a product fit for consumption by people who are lactose intolerant,” he said.

Mr Gitahi said his company is holding talks on three other innovations set for commercial launch later in the year.

JKUAT vice chancellor Prof. Mabel Imbuga said the new product development division is now authorised to help students commercialise their innovations in a move intended to create new revenue streams for the university and its students.

JKUAT, she said, has also started commercial production of high-yielding tissue culture banana seedlings, Taq Polymerase enzyme, mushroom spawn and substrate.

She said instant porridge and ugali products would hit the market soon as students continue conducting research on more products.

Professor Imbuga said the university would deepen ties with consumers so as to receive feedback from the market on much-needed items that would help student as well as Masters and PhD holders focus on seeking solutions for problems.

The university currently gives students opportunities to gain industrial experience in production of various products that are later sold to the public, giving them practical experience on entrepreneurship.

“I am very happy that our graduates are now much sought after by industries and farms keen on driving higher production and product innovation,” said JKUAT council chairman Prof. Paul Njuki.