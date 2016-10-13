Tropikal Brands in deal to sell JKUAT yoghurt

Corporate News

Tropikal Brands chairman Linus Gitahi (left), JKUAT council chairman Paul Kanyari and deputy Vice-Chancellor Romanus Odhiambo Otieno (right) toast during the signing of a partnership to promote research, manufacturing and marketing of health foods and drinks at JKUAT main campus in Juja on October 13, 2016. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Household products company Tropikal Brands Africa has signed a deal to market yoghurt produced by the Jomo Kenyatta University for Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Tropikal Brands chairman Linus Gitahi on Thursday said his company will market the Maya Yoghurt brand across the country.

“Food Science students conducted intensive research on products in the market before coming up with Maya Yoghurt. They identified a market gap which they have now filled by coming up with a product fit for consumption by lactose intolerant people ,” he said.

Mr Gitahi, a former CEO of the Nation Media Group, said his company was holding talks on three other innovations set for commercial launch later in the year.

Prof Mabel Imbuga, the JKUAT Council Vice Chancellor, said the Product Development Division is authorised to help students commercialise their innovations in a strategy intended to create a new revenue stream for the university and students.

JKUAT, she said, had also started commercial production of the high-yielding tissue culture banana seedlings, mushroom spawn and substrate.

She said that instant porridge and ugali products will hit the market soon as students continue conducting research on more products.

Prof Imbuga said the university will deepen linkages with industry so as to receive feedback from the market on needed items which will help students to concentrate on seeking solutions for identified problems.