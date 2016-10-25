Home Corporate News

Jambojet targets holidaymakers with more flights

Jambojet will now be flying to Malindi 16 times per week up from 13 times. PHOTO | FILE

By MUTHOKI MUMO, mumumo@ke.nationmedia.com

Posted  Monday, October 24   2016 at  21:05

Budget airline Jambojet has increased flight frequency on all its destinations to take advantage of the holiday travel rush.

In a statement Monday, the company said it would increase flights to Mombasa from 22 weekly to 31. It has also increased weekly flights to Kisumu, Eldoret and Ukunda to 20 per week. Jambojet will now be flying to Malindi 16 times per week up from 13 times.

“We are cognisant of the increased demand for flights during the festive season as people go on holiday or travel back home,” said Jambojet chief executive Willem Hondius.

Jambojet, which has been in operation for two years, is the subsidiary of the troubled national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ). In the year to March 2016,  the company reported a Sh126 million profit after recording a Sh287 million loss last year.

The airline had grown its passenger numbers nearly 20 per cent to 572,010 and increased its staff at a time when its parent company, KQ, was weathering a storm.
