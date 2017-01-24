Jamii Bora Bank sues EY in Sh451m Uchumi shares row

Corporate News

Mr Jonathan Ciano, former Uchumi Supermarkets CEO (left) and Jamii Bora Bank CEO Samuel Kimani. Ernst & Young is accused of failing to disclose critical information that would have informed the prospective investors of the true financial position of the retailer. PHOTO | FILE

Jamii Bora Bank has moved to court seeking to recover millions of shillings it claims to have lost when it bought a large stake in Uchumi Supermarkets on the strength of a report produced by the audit firm Ernst & Young that gave the retailer a clean bill of health.

The bank, which is Uchumi’s single largest shareholder, says it sank Sh451 million in the retail chain during the 2014 sale of shares through a rights issue only to discover later that the decision was based on false information contained in a report prepared by Ernst & Young.

Ernst & Young is accused of failing to disclose critical information that would have informed the prospective investors of the true financial position of the retailer as a loss-making venture not worth of investing in.

“The forensic audit by KPMG thus revealed that Ernst & Young negligently prepared the accountant’s report and as a result Ernst & Young misrepresented the financial position of Uchumi Supermarkets Limited,” Jamii Bora says.

ALSO READ: Jamii Bora ousts Treasury as top Uchumi owner

This is one of the rare occasions that an audit firm is facing legal action over the quality of its report — a move that is expected to open a new front in the raging corporate accountability debate.

If determined in favour of Jamii Bora, the suit will open a new window for investors to hold book inspectors accountable for losses made in respect of investment choices based on their advice.

Jamii Bora insists that Ernst & Young is liable for the economic losses suffered in the 2014 rights issue because it only participated in the share sale on account of information contained in the Information Memorandum that the audit firm produced.

Jamii Bora bought 46,580,524 Uchumi shares in the 2014 rights issue, a decision it says was based on the report by Ernst & Young, which at the time were the retailer’s external auditors.

The Uchumi rights issue raised Sh1.6 billion — more than the Sh896 million target the retailer had set for the share sale.

Negligence

Jamii Bora reckons that a forensic audit on Uchumi by KPMG has since revealed that Ernst & Young was negligent in its interrogation of the retailer’s books, leading to its misrepresentation as a financially safe and sound investment venture.